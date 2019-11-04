Sidecar Bar & Grille at 22nd and Christian Streets has new owners with sterling pedigrees.
Mike Strauss, owner of Mike’s BBQ in South Philadelphia, and Mike Metzger and William Lindsay of Stockyard Sandwich Co. in Spring Garden got the keys over the weekend. Expect a seamless transition, they said. The name will remain.
Sidecar’s menu will get an overhaul little by little, as the changes are expected to be completed before the grand opening on Nov. 27. No cosmetic changes are planned.
Stockyard’s burger will be the only sandwich making its way from 16th and Spring Garden Streets. Strauss said his barbecue — which is the favorite of Inquirer critic Craig LaBan — will be offered on special but won’t be part of the regular menu.
The beer program will go back to being 100% craft drafts, and a new cocktail program will be in place soon.
Also on tap: Later hours. The kitchen now closes at 10 p.m., but the partners plan to serve till midnight.