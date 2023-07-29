Someone has been mass reporting illegal sidewalk cafes in Philly to 311. Some people want user FD22 to stop.

Little is known about what drives Philadelphia 311 user “FD22,” except that at least in the last month, that person has gone on a reporting spree. The target? Sidewalk cafes — different from streeteries that take up parking spaces — and other allegedly illegal outdoor structures used for dining.

On one day recently, FD22 submitted six of these complaints accompanied by photo evidence. Should we believe the order of submissions resembles FD22′s path that day, it presumably started in Center City, making its way to Old City, then Fitler Square, and Pennsport, totaling about 45 minutes of driving or more than two hours on foot. Zoom in and it looks as though some of the photos were taken from the inside of a car with a side mirror visible in one sidewalk cafe shot and a bit of a car hood in another.

On another day, FD22 filed only three complaints, all in the Italian Market. Two weeks ago, FD22 reported six more businesses.

Advertisement

FD22′s reports have not gone unnoticed. While scrolling through the 311 app, someone noticed FD22′s work, compiled screenshots of the reports, and posted them on the internet forum Reddit with the subject headline: “Wondering where all the sidewalk cafes are going? Someone’s bulk reporting them to 311.″ Naturally, jokes about grabbing the pitchforks and finding the person doing the reporting ensued.

Because FD22 is reporting anonymously, The Inquirer could not reach out for comment to ask about this new passion.

Still, hundreds of people on Reddit tried to guess FD22′s motivations: Maybe this is a wheelchair user or person with a stroller concerned about accessibility? FD22 already has to deal with cars blocking the crosswalks and parking on sidewalks, some surmised.

Or perhaps it was another business trying to limit competition?

For the most part, internet users have come to the defense of sidewalk cafes, which they say liven up the streets.

“Some of these instances are just a few tiny chairs that are nowhere near blocking the sidewalk,” wrote the person who posted about the 311 reports on Reddit.

“If we punish every good thing for not being 100% legit I worry we’ll end up with less business, less to do, and less safe streets.”

But if sidewalk cafes are disappearing, it doesn’t appear to be because of FD22′s work. Much of the complaints remain “in progress” or waiting in the 311 universe, along with endless complaints about abandoned cars, illegal dumping, and broken streetlights, waiting to be passed along to responsible agencies.

Spokespeople for L&I and the Streets Department would not say whether the bulk reporting creates a potential for backlog on already overburdened systems. And a spokesperson for Philly311 said the system had not experienced an increase in unlicensed business complaints in recent months even with the FD22 complaints.

Whether you see FD22 as a hero or curmudgeon largely depends on what side of the sidewalk seating you’re on. Regardless, people can’t help but be fascinated by FD22 going around the city and reporting those perceived to be obstructing to the public’s right of way.

For Beth Amadio, owner of Fitler Square’s Cotoletta, being reported on 311 came as a surprise. Her business was one of six reported in one day and she’d not heard of the complaint or from any regulatory agency when The Inquirer reached out. She said neighbors liked the outdoor setup.

“It’s not just like people throwing tables outside,” she said, as she tried to look up her paperwork online, certain she was up to code and up to date. “If anybody’s license is expired, all they have to do is go online and renew it. It’s probably just an oversight, you know.”

Frank Menniti, owner of Nitty’s Tavern in South Philadelphia, said he also didn’t know his business was reported. He said he’s going through an appeals process to try to keep his outdoor seating but the paperwork has been cumbersome and he does believe he’s gotten at least one fine from the city.

“They’re not giving me any guidance on how to go about it,” said Menniti of his sidewalk cafe, which is under a shelter made of wood.

Sidewalk cafe licenses allow bars and restaurants to have public seating on sidewalks. Requirements include having a commercial activity license, liability insurance, and being current on all taxes.

A streetery license allows restaurants to have outdoor seating in the parking lane, but business owners have been critical of the many requirements and restrictions. Many restaurants got rid of their streeteries as the city began to crack down on the structures this year.

» READ MORE: Philly restaurants reluctantly dismantle their streeteries ahead of city crackdown. No licenses have even been approved yet.

Reddit users noted that plenty of restaurants seem to ignore the rules, including a few of the establishments FD22 singled out, which appear to leave little sidewalk room for people with strollers or wheelchairs. Some oversight would be good, they said.

But Steve Hencheck is not worrying about other businesses, just his. The owner of Gleaner’s Cafe, Hencheck would go on 311 to respond to FD22′s complaint directly. Although his small tables extend from the sidewalk to the street, Hencheck said he’s technically not in a parking lane and he worked with the city years ago to be able to place a few tables on that stretch of Ninth Street — similar to how some businesses extend their produce stands.

“I had to jump through a bunch of hoops,” he said in an interview. “It was fine. I did it. It’s over and now it’s legit and I don’t know I just keep my head down and go.”

Whoever is reporting sidewalk cafes is also keeping his or her head down and carrying on. FD22 has not filed a complaint under that username in a week but someone anonymously reported five more businesses for illegal sidewalk cafes in the last week in a way that very much resembles FD22′s filing style.