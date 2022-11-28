Maddy Siegrist reached 2,000 points for her career and the No. 23 Wildcats came out firing early en route to a 72-50 win against South Florida in the third-place game of the Gulf Coast Showcase.

With a game-best 25 points, Siegrist became the third player in Villanova women’s basketball history to hit the 2,000-point mark. She had 9 of her points in a first-quarter shooting barrage for the Wildcats, which made 5-of-6 3-pointers and 10-of-14 from the field.

Villanova (6-1) held a 39-23 halftime lead, and went ahead by as many as 24 points overall. Lucy Olsen added 13 points and game highs of five assists and three steals.

Sammie Puisis scored 17 points for the Bulls (7-2), while Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu had 14 points and 17 rebounds.

Villanova returns home to open Big East play on Friday against Creighton at 7 p.m.

St. Joseph’s women remain unbeaten with win over North Florida

Laura Ziegler scored 15 points (3-for-4 3PT) and the visiting Hawks improved to 6-0 on the season in coasting past North Florida, 79-56.

Ziegler had 10 of her total points in the opening frame for St. Joseph’s, which saw its highest-scoring effort for a quarter (22) and fewest points allowed of any quarter (7) thus far. Katie Jekot chipped in 11 points with three 3-pointers of her own as the Hawks finished 11-for-21 (52.4%) from behind the arc.

North Florida (1-4) got a game-high 20 points from Lyric Swann.

St. Joseph’s hosts Boston University on Thursday at 7 p.m. (ESPN+).

Drexel women defeat Buffalo for third straight victory

Keishana Washington had 15 points to pace three in double figures as the Dragons knocked off Buffalo, 53-35, for a third straight win.

Grace O’Neill scored 12 points and Kylie Lavelle added 11 points for Drexel (4-1) in a game where both teams shot below 40%.

Buffalo (1-3) was led by Kayla Salmons’ 10 points.

Drexel remains on the road to face Longwood on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Richardson gets first road win as Temple women’s coach

Aleah Nelson scored a season-high 23 points as the Owls gave coach Diane Richardson the first road victory of her tenure in a 77-62 rout of Bucknell.

Tied, 21-21, after one quarter, Temple (2-4) would lead for good after taking a seven-point lead into the break. Nelson made a game-high six 3-pointers on nine attempts, and Jasha Clinton poured in 17 points.

Cecelia Collins and Isabella King each had 16 points for Bucknell (2-5).

Next up for Temple is a road matchup with Old Dominion on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.