Villanova forward Maddy Siegrist made all the difference.

The Wildcats defeated the Temple Owls, 74-71, at the Liacouras Center on Sunday night, led by Siegrist’s performance on both sides of the court.

Siegrist, who won Big East Player of the Year last season, slashed through Temple’s defense and grabbed 16 rebounds to gain extra possessions throughout the game. Temple had no answer for stopping Siegrist and that continued in the fourth quarter.

Villanova outscored Temple, 25-14, in the fourth quarter, including 18 points from Siegrist to put away the Owls.

“Temple played a really, really good game of basketball,” Villanova head coach Denise Dillon said. “So it’s a tough way for them to finish, but extremely proud of our group for finding a way, coming from down double digits. And Maddy [Siegrist] led the way for us again. So really excited to get a big win in the Big 5.”

» READ MORE: Villanova ranked No. 24 in AP women’s basketball poll; men unranked for first time since 2019

Statistical leaders:

Siegrist, who finished 14-of-25 from the field for 41 points, added a double-double.

Temple guards Aleah Nelson and Tarriyonna Gary led the Owls on offense. Nelson combined 7-of-14 from the floor for 20 points, including three three-pointers. Gary went 7-of-9 from three-point range for a career-high 23 points.

What we saw

Villanova struggled from three-point range, finishing 2-of-14 at the conclusion of the first half. Overall, the Wildcats shot 26-of-60 from the court and relied too much on Siegrist to generate points at times.

The Owls (1-3) found success on offense, finishing 27-of-65 from the field and 11-of-24 from beyond the arc. Temple shot 23.7% from three-point range and 36.7% from the floor prior to this matchup.

In the third quarter, Temple outscored Villanova 21-16, but the Wildcats stepped up on defense and generated just enough offense to prevail. The experience of the Wildcats proved too much for first-year coach Diane Richardson’s squad.

“I am disappointed that we’re losing, obviously, but we’re working on things,” Richardson said. “And as long as they are coachable and we can start working on those things, I am satisfied with that. We’ve got to work on our rebounding. But I thought we defended well. I thought we defended as a team.”

Momentum Shifts

In the third quarter, Villanova went on a 8-0 run to close Temple’s lead to 52-49. The Owls gained the momentum back when Nelson made a pull-up jumper with 47 seconds remaining in the quarter. 40 seconds later, Gary made a three-pointer to give the Owls an 8-point lead.

This sequence of momentum was short lived.

Villanova went on a 12-0 fourth-quarter run, which gave them a slight edge in a close scoring affair.

» READ MORE: Temple women’s basketball has big plans under Diane Richardson despite outside expectations

Up next

Temple takes on St. Joes (4-0) on Wednesday at Hagan Arena (5 p.m., ESPN+). Villanova (4-0) travels to Hertz Arena in Naples, Florida, to face Belmont (1-3) in the opening round of the Gulf Coast Showcase (1:30 p.m., FloHoops).