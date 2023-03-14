‘Sweeping’ threat or ‘minor bump’? Philly investors weigh in on Silicon Valley Bank wreck

Silicon Valley Bank was pretty unique. In the pandemic there was a massive run-up of deposits as people and companies put more money in the bank. But in their case, their deposit base was pretty devoid of retail deposits. And they didn’t manage their influx of deposits in the best way. They bought really long-duration bonds, and didn’t hedge their risk. Other institutions will look at that and be more aware.

Borrowers are probably going to face a period of tightening. It will be more difficult for [start-ups] to find funding. When they do they will draw their cash down [carefully]. And we could see more businesses taking their uninsured deposits from small and regional banks and giving them to JPMorgan, thinking they are safer with a really big bank.

From the real estate perspective, as people continue to work from home, there are definitely more concerns about commercial real estate mortages, how they are going to get paid, whether valuations (will drop). As to residential mortgages, we haven’t seen gigantic price declines yet. It seems we should, but there may be a lack of houses to sell (and that keeps prices up.) There are probably fewer homes that were purchased with less than 20% down payments, than in the late 2000s, so there should be less of a problem with the quality of mortgage loans.