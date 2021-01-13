In the last six months of last year alone, McNeil, 34, of Lansdowne, gave away more than 25,000 diapers, two refrigerators, and two sets of washers and dryers to moms in Philly. He also rented out entire Laundromats for “community wash days,” inviting moms in to do their laundry for free, while also hosting vendors and nonprofits on-site to provide resources like the Defender Association of Philadelphia, Forget Me Knot Youth Services, and Bebashi, a health and social services agency.