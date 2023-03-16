Major Chinatown business-and-community group announces its opposition to a Sixers arena

The Philadelphia Chinatown Development Corp., a major business-leadership group, on Thursday announced its formal opposition to the construction of a $1.3 billion Sixers arena on the neighborhood’s southern edge.

The decision registers a strong nay from a deeply-rooted, nearly-60-year-old community-development organization that many had initially thought might be receptive to the proposal.

“The arena deeply imperils the future of Chinatown,” PCDC said in a statement.

“It’s disappointing when Market East is in the midst of economic decline and after our attempts to work with PCDC, that they would reach this decision without seeing our official proposal,” the team’s developing partnership, 76 Devcorp, said in a statement. “We remain committed to developing this project in a way that protects the city we love and benefits all of Philadelphia.”

Advertisement

That entity, 76 Devcorp, is a partnership between Sixers Managing Partners Josh Harris and David Blitzer, and Philadelphia developer and part-team-owner David Adelman.

The statement reiterated that the team’s proposal includes a $50 million community benefit agreement with Chinatown, and said that in recent weeks more people and organizations, including a major labor union, have come out in favor of the proposal. The team says the project will be funded with private money.

The team recently pushed its self-set deadline for obtaining city-government approvals from June to fall of this year.

“The arena deeply imperils the future of Chinatown.” Philadelphia Chinatown Development Corp. statement

PCDC said its surveys found overwhelming opposition to the project, countering the team’s assertion that many people in the neighborhood were quietly open-minded and willing to hear more information. PCDC found that 93% of business-owners, 94% of residents, and 95% of visitors oppose the arena.

The announcement “reinforces that PCDC is the protector of Chinatown, we always have been and we always will be,” said agency Executive Director John Chin, who added that, to this point, the agency has done a poor job of communicating its position and work around plans for the arena.

The PCDC announcement comes as yet another advocacy group, this one made up of restaurant owners around the city, has organized against the team’s proposal, which would place a new home for the Sixers at 10th and Market Streets in Center City.

The team portrays the project as a giant win for the city, saying a downtown arena would move Philadelphia into the future while driving foot traffic, business and spending in a downtrodden stretch of the corridor that reaches from City Hall to Independence Mall. The Sixers are unhappy at the Wells Fargo Center, in South Philadelphia, where they have played since 1996.

The Sixers are a tenant in that building, which is owned by Comcast Spectacor, which also owns the Flyers. Owning their own home arena would allow the Sixers to set their own schedule, dictate the use of the space and capture virtually all the spending that goes on in and around major sports venues.

PCDC said its coalition of community organizations collected more than 230 language-accessible surveys and conducted three meetings with Chinatown business-owners. Respondents’ main concerns were that an arena would degrade Chinatown’s culture, create traffic congestion and parking problems and cause people to be displaced by rising rents.

In its release, PCDC cited construction of what is now the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., built about the same time as the Wells Fargo Center, which contributed to the demise of the city’s Chinatown.

“We will not allow Philadelphia Chinatown to be another one of these tragic stories,” PCDC said.

The Sixers have maintained that many people in Chinatown, the heart of the region’s Asian community, and the neighborhood that would be most impacted by an arena, are open to hearing more about the plans. That view contrasts with the “No Arena” posters plastered across Chinatown, and with the anger and questions posed at several community events and meetings.

In December more than 200 people rained boos, shouts and catcalls upon a 76ers representative during a public meeting at Ocean Harbor restaurant.

» READ MORE: Chinatown residents loudly denounce Sixers arena proposal at contentious meeting

“Universal opposal,” said Amanda Chan, whose family has lived in Chinatown for 60 years. “They see no value in it.”

A new opposition group recently emerged, RICE, the Restaurant Industry for Chinatown’s Existence, a coalition of about two dozen eateries across the city.

It joins the Chinatown Coalition to Oppose the Arena, Save Chinatown, No Arena in Chinatown Solidarity, and Students for the Preservation of Chinatown, which includes students at the University of Pennsylvania and Bryn Mawr College.

PCDC was established in 1966 to preserve and promote Chinatown as a viable ethnic, residential and business enclave.

This month PCDC joined Philadelphia city officials to announce that planning money had been secured for the “Chinatown Stitch” – a massive project that would reconnect the north and south sides of the neighborhood by physically capping the below-ground Vine Street Expressway.

In 2019 PCDC opened the twenty-story, $75 million Crane Chinatown Community Center at 10th and Vine Streets, providing the neighborhood with needed space and amenities. It has battled, not always successfully, to secure more affordable housing in the lower-income neighborhood.

PCDC directly serves more than 2,000 clients a year in neighborhood planning and community advocacy.

This is a developing story and will be updated.