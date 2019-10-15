In 2017, for example, Conshohocken Brewing Co. partnered with Misconduct Tavern to release Hinkie’s Sweet Revenge, a Belgian witbier that was inspired by center Joel Embiid’s love of Shirley Temples. The pair followed that beer up with All About the Benjamins, a hazy IPA, in honor of Ben Simmons, and The Emperor’s New Jump Shot, a pilsner, as a tribute to Markelle Fultz. Evil Genius’ Trust the Process IPA, meanwhile, has been made available several times.