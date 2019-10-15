The 76ers have brewed up a new partnership with Budweiser this season that will have beer-drinking Sixers devotees celebrating their fandom straight from the can.
As the pair announced today, the Philadelphia region will soon start seeing Sixers co-branded collector’s edition cans of Budweiser on beer store shelves and at games for the 2019-20 season. That’s right — you can now take home a Sixers sixer — or case, if you’re thirsty.
The cans themselves prominently feature the Sixers logo, as well as script reading “The City of Brotherly Love” and “Philadelphia 76ers,” plus designations for each of the three years the team has won the NBA Championship. The Sixers are one of nine teams to be featured on Budweiser cans, a team representative said.
“This collaboration gives fans another avenue to express their love for their favorite basketball team,” Chad Biggs, Sixers senior vice president of corporate partnerships activation said.
Initially, the Sixers-Budweiser cans will be available in a 12-ounce format, but a 24-ounce edition is coming later this season.
While this new can is the latest beer partnership for the Sixers, the team has received a number of unofficial tributes from local beer makers in recent years.
In 2017, for example, Conshohocken Brewing Co. partnered with Misconduct Tavern to release Hinkie’s Sweet Revenge, a Belgian witbier that was inspired by center Joel Embiid’s love of Shirley Temples. The pair followed that beer up with All About the Benjamins, a hazy IPA, in honor of Ben Simmons, and The Emperor’s New Jump Shot, a pilsner, as a tribute to Markelle Fultz. Evil Genius’ Trust the Process IPA, meanwhile, has been made available several times.
The Eagles, meanwhile, partnered with Bud Light last year to celebrate their win at Super Bowl LII with a special can. That release featured the Birds logo, as well as the phrase, “Philly Philly.”