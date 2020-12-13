Her life is a lot different now than it was back then. She lives on a Pennsylvania farm but is quiet about sharing exactly where. Still, she comes home to Philly often. Before the pandemic, she said, she had attended every Sixers home game for the last six years. She and her partner are discussing making it to the away games, too, when it’s safe. In the meantime, she’s turned the meme into T-shirts, available through email and Instagram.