If the Sixers indeed move forward with their plan to relocate their arena to 10th and Market after calling the Wells Fargo Center home since it was opened in 1996, they would be making Philadelphia somewhat of an anomaly among American sports cities.

And no, we’re not talking about the city finally having a downtown stadium after the Phillies’ failed attempt to relocate to Center City back in 2000 — plenty of other markets have gorgeous state-of-the-art facilities right in the heart of their cities. We’re talking about the fact that they would become the only city in North America to have NBA and NHL franchises that play in separate buildings.

We emphasize “city” there because there are a handful of markets where professional basketball and hockey teams play in different arenas, but none of them actually play in the same city, which is precisely what would happen if the Sixers say farewell to the Flyers and move out of South Philly and into the Fashion District.

There are 14 cities with both NBA and NHL franchises. Half keep it simple, with Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Toronto, and Washington, D.C. all using one arena that is shared by both teams. The same can be said for half of New York and Los Angeles, with the Knicks and Rangers sharing Madison Square Garden and the Lakers, Clippers and Kings all sharing Crypto.com Arena (formerly Staples Center).

But that’s where things start getting complicated.

The other half of New York and Los Angeles

In the L.A. area, there are also the Ducks, who technically play in the same media market, but at a different arena and in a different city (Honda Center in Anaheim). Similarly in New York, there are the Nets, who play at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, and the Islanders, who at one time shared Barclays with the Nets but moved back to the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale following renovations, before opening a new hockey-specific arena in Elmont (UBS Arena) prior to last season.

San Francisco Bay Area

Then there’s the San Francisco Bay Area, which is home to the NBA’s Warriors and the NHL’s Sharks. While both fanbases greatly overlap, the team’s play in different arenas, with the Warriors at the new Chase Center in San Francisco and the Sharks stuck in the soon-to-be 30-year-old SAP Center in San Jose. The main difference here, aside from the teams being located at opposite ends of the San Francisco Bay, is that aside from a season in which the Oakland Arena was under construction in 1996-97, the two teams never shared a home.

South Florida

In South Florida, the Heat’s FTX Arena in Miami and the Panther’s FLA Live Arena in Sunrise are 35 miles apart — or an hour in Miami rush hour — making the Panthers much more closely located to Ft. Lauderdale than Miami. For their first five seasons, the Panthers shared the since-demolished Miami Arena with the Heat, but they moved out of there in 1998, followed by the Heat a year later.

Minnesota

In Minnesota, the Timberwolves play at Target Center (Minneapolis), while the Wild play at the Xcel Energy Center (St. Paul). Are they Twin Cities? Sure. But they’re not the same city. And that’s worth noting here, although unlike the two South Florida arenas, these two are only about 10 miles apart. Still, the two Philly arenas would be less than four miles apart.

Arizona

And finally, there’s the curious case of the Arizona Coyotes, who initially shared the America West Arena (now called the Footprint Center) with the Phoenix Suns from 1996-2003, and then played at the Gila River Arena in Glendale until the end of last season. Next season, they’ll be in Tempe at the Arizona State University’s multi-purpose arena, known as Desert Financial Arena.

But, again, it’s worth remembering that none of these markets are doing what Philly would be.

Here’s a look at the markets mentioned above and the driving distance between the two arenas (according to the fastest route on Google Maps), sorted by which is shortest at noon E.T. on a Thursday, which could be very different from rush hour traffic.

MARKET NHL ARENA NBA ARENA DISTANCE DRIVE TIME Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center 76ers Place 6.8 miles* 12 minutes Minnesota Xcel Energy Center (St. Paul) Target Center (Minneapolis) 10.2 miles 19 minutes Arizona Desert Financial Arena (Tempe) Footprint Center (Phoenix) 11.5 miles 20 minutes South Florida FLA Live Arena (Sunrise) FTX Arena (Miami) 35.0 miles 39 minutes New York UBS Arena (Elmont) Barclays Center (Brooklyn) 18.0 miles 49 minutes Los Angeles Honda Center (Anaheim) Crypto.com Arena (L.A.) 30.4 miles 52 minutes Bay Area SAP Center (San Jose) Chase Center (San Francisco) 53.6 miles 52 minutes

*The arenas would actually be just 3.8 miles apart if you took Broad Street, but time-wise that would likely take longer.

Unless another expansion franchise joins one of the leagues — or a team in one of the cities that currently shares an arena decides to move — in the next nine years, which is about how long it is expected this project will take, then Philly could become a testing ground for whether major American cities have the need for two 18,000-plus seat arenas so close to one another.