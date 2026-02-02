President’s House slavery exhibits were ‘not destroyed’ in storage, judge says after inspection

The exhibits about slavery dismantled from the President’s House have not been “destroyed,” a federal judge said Monday after inspecting the panels in a storage room that’s inaccessible to the public on the property of the National Constitution Center.

“I did not see anything that concerned me about the condition, because there are some marks, but I can’t portray where they are from, and I do not believe that they’re in a worsened condition now,” Judge Cynthia M. Rufe told reporters after spending about 30 minutes in the storage facility.

Rufe’s visit to the exhibits and the President’s House were the latest development in the high-profile lawsuit Mayor Cherelle L. Parker’s administration filed in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania against the federal government. The suit came after National Park Service employees took down educational panels about slavery from the President’s House at Independence National Historical Park on Jan. 22.

It also follows a hearing in federal court Friday in which city attorneys and U.S. attorneys sparred over the removal of the exhibits. During the hearing, Rufe, a George W. Bush appointee, chastised a U.S. attorney representing President Donald Trump‘s administration for talking out of “both sides of his mouth” and making “dangerous” arguments.

Rufe issued an order Monday preventing further removals or changes to the President’s House until further notice. The judge also instructed the city to file a new injunction request following confusion during Friday’s hearing about what the city is seeking, and gave the U.S. attorney’s office another week to respond.

Michael Coard, leader of advocacy group Avenging the Ancestors Coalition, which helped develop the President’s House in the early 2000s and is providing legal backing to the city’s suit, told reporters that he didn’t see any damage to the panels, but “there was desecration.”

What he saw was “completely disrespectful, demoralizing, defiling, and desecration,” Coard said, noting that the signs, many of which are fragile, were not cushioned and some were against the wall on a cement floor.

Coard joined the judge and attorneys in the storage facility as a representative for the coalition’s legal support of the lawsuit. Members of the press were not allowed to review the exhibits.

Before going to the storage facility Monday, Rufe and the attorneys gathered in the lobby of the Constitution Center, which has a direct view to Independence Hall.

Rufe invoked the iconic building Friday to set the stakes for the city’s suit against Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, acting National Park Service Director Jessica Bowron, and their respective agencies.

“It’s threatening to think that that could happen to Independence Hall tomorrow,” Rufe said during the hearing. “It’s frightening to think that the citizenry would not be involved in such an important change.”

After having been in limbo for months, the informational panels were removed by Park Service employees using wrenches and crowbars on orders from the Trump administration, which provoked outrage from Philadelphians. The displays were then piled into the back of a pickup truck and transported to the storage facility.

After reviewing the removed exhibits at the National Constitution Center for roughly thirty minutes, Rufe and her law clerks traversed Independence Mall toward the President’s House. The judge stood at the site of the former home of Presidents George Washington and John Adams, as a guide from The Black Journey explained the historical significance of the slavery exhibit.

“This is the first of its kind memorial on federal property to the enslaved people of the United States,” said Mijuel Johnson, who led the tour.

Johnson directed the judge’s attention to panels telling the story of the presidency and the enslaved Africans who lived on the property, part of the routine tour script, but the walls were bare.

Rufe asked questions about the removed panels, and what exhibits could be further removed. She walked around the unshoveled site to review a wall in which the names of the President’s House enslaved residents are etched into the stone.

Outside the location that served as the slaves’ quarter, adjacent to the Liberty Bell, Rufe paused and took out her glasses to read a memorial panel.

“This enclosed space is dedicated to millions of men, women and children of African descent who lived, worked and died as enslaved people in the United States of America,” the panel read. “They should never again be forgotten”

Relevant to the core disagreement in the lawsuit, about who has the right to change the site, the bottom of the memorial panel bears the names of two entities: the National Park Service and the City of Philadelphia.