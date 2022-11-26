Jackie Starker decided not to make a big deal out of Small Business Saturday this year.

Her business, Amelie’s Bark Shop on East Passyunk Avenue, a pet-supply store that sells specialty treats for dogs, usually hosts a party for Small Business Saturday.

“Since it’s the first Small Business Saturday since the height of the pandemic, we’re just trying to keep it a little more low-key,” she said, standing at her store’s counter as her mother decorated dog cookies behind her.

Starker has been in business for eight years, and although the pandemic has been rough, she said the pet- supply industry remained stable. In addition, she said that East Passyunk Avenue hasn’t seen many stores close during this trying time. She credits the community.

“Even at the height of the pandemic, people came out and supported small businesses,” Starker said.

Small Business Saturday is an annual promotion that American Express started in 2010. Designated for the Saturday after Thanksgiving, the event grew and this year it was expected to attract more holiday shoppers than Black Friday. That revenue could be especially critical for small-business owners at a time when inflation remains high and people are cutting back on discretionary spending.

To attract customers, businesses often host events for Small Business Saturday and launch their seasonal promotions and sales.

But on a sunny and quiet afternoon on Passyunk Avenue, there were few references to the special shopping day. No proliferation of signs or banners. Most businesses were marking the day quietly.

Helping new businesses

Mardhory Santos-Cepeda, owner of Kouklet Brazilian Bakehouse, was celebrating the day by offering a specialty dessert, a kind of Brazilian doughnut hole called Bolinhos de Chuva, which she said roughly translates from Portuguese to “raindrop cake.”

Born and raised in Brazil, she moved to Philadelphia in 2019 and opened her storefront on Passyunk in February of this year.

“I wanted to bring a little bit of that culture that I grew up with to people here,” she said.

Opening a business in this economy is not easy, and Santos-Cepeda said she has been selling goods at farmers markets and shipping nationwide to fulfill online sales. She is grateful for the support of the community.

“It’s still a challenge every day, but with the help of everybody we’re able to keep our doors open,” she said.

Business owners along the avenue describe a supporting, tight-knit community that is invested in the success of the business district as a whole.

When Marc Faletti opened his record store, Latchkey, which he calls a “love letter to the ‘80s and ‘90s,” last June, neighboring businesses volunteered drinks and food for his launch party.

“So many business owners chipped in for stuff for our opening party, have given me advice, and made me feel super welcome here,” he said.

For his Small Business Saturday promotion, Faletti offered a $5 discount on any record to customers who brought in a receipt from other stores on the avenue.

Loyal customers

Kristen Le decided to check out the baked goods at Essen with her boyfriend. She is excited to do some holiday shopping in the coming weeks and prefers to support small businesses and not large chains — especially since the pandemic. She sees it as her way to help. But she also likes the personal touch that comes with shopping local.

“It’s so nice to hear their stories about how they created their business,” Le said. “That make me want to give my money more toward them.”

Joanna Jaeger, the manager at Milk Jawn, noticed that attitude. The popular premium ice cream brand is new to the neighborhood with its first storefront, which opened in August.

Milk Jawn had to increase prices one time due to inflation, but customers were undeterred. Jaeger isn’t surprised. She said that in hard times, a treat like ice cream can be a small way to brighten your day. But she doesn’t take the support of customers or the community for granted.

“It’s nice that people are so loyal and choose to spend the extra few dollars to support something small,” she said. “You can go across the street to the Acme and buy any big-brand ice cream. But people decide to come and spend their money here, which means a lot.”