More than 2 inches of snow fell outside Philly Saturday — and more may be coming

The wet, hefty snowflakes that fell across the Philadelphia region Saturday blanketed buildings and streets with slushy snow. But it might not stick around.

While the city recorded about half an inch of snow, and the suburbs as much as 2.5 inches, warming temperatures meant that accumulation “should be gradually diminishing throughout the day,” said Mike Lee, lead meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Mount Holly.

Sunday, however, could be a different story: “Expect more snow tomorrow than what you saw today,” Lee said.

Here’s what to know about the snow, and the chances for more this weekend.

‘Wet and slushy’

With temperatures right around freezing, the snow that fell Saturday morning and early afternoon was “definitely wet and slushy,” Lee said.

By mid-afternoon, the snow had stopped. “This will be mostly it for today,“ Lee said, though ”you can’t rule out a quick flurry for later this afternoon."

Lee predicted some of the snow would melt as Saturday progressed — but noted that the melt could turn into black ice on roadways as temperatures fall at night.

And Sunday offers another chance for snow to accumulate around the region, Lee said.

Will Philly get more snow Sunday?

A coastal storm system that meteorologists have been tracking may bring more snow Sunday.

“There’s a little bit better chance for the Philadelphia area” to get snow from that system — maybe “around an inch,” Lee said.

That snow could stick and “potentially bring some travel impacts” during the day Sunday, he said.

That’s likely it for snow in the near future, with dry weather predicted to start next week, Lee said.

But “it is going to be pretty cold,” he said.