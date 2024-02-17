Here’s how much snow fell in the Philly region Saturday

Snowfall totals in the immediate Philly area were in the 3- to 4-inch range, with 2.3 officially at Philadelphia International Airport.

Amounts were much higher in areas in and near the Lehigh Valley.

Here are the latest snow totals as compiled by the National Weather Service, listed by county.

Philadelphia County

Advertisement

Philadelphia International Airport — 2.3 in Northeast Philadelphia — 3.5 in Fox Chase — 3.5 in Rockledge — 3.5 in Somerton — 3.1 in

Bucks County

Springtown — 12.2 in East Rockhill Twp — 5.2 in Doylestown — 3.5 in Langhorne — 3.5 in Fricks — 3.4 in Sellersville — 2.8 in Northampton Twp — 2.8 in Levittown — 1.0 in

Delaware County

Bethel Twp — 4.0 in Springfield — 3.8 in Morton — 3.4 in Upper Chichester — 3.3 in Boothwyn — 3.2 in

Chester County

Chadds Ford Twp — 3.6 in West Grove — 3.4 in Chads Ford — 3.1 in West Caln Twp — 3.1 in Atglen — 3.0 in. Kennett Square — 3.0 in Oxford — 3.0 in West Chester — 3.0 in Paoli — 3.0 in West Sadsbury Twp — 3.0 in East Nantmeal Twp — 2.8 in Glenmoore — 2.0 in East Coventry Twp — 2.0 in East Vincent Twp — 1.8 in

Montgomery County

Wynnewood — 4.2 in Penn Wynne — 4.0 in Pennsburg — 4.0 in Salford Twp — 4.0 in New Hanover Twp — 3.0 in Glenside — 2.5 in North Wales — 2.5 in Skippack — 2.5 in Willow Grove — 2.3 in Fort Washington — 2.0 in Wyncote — 2.0 in Norristown — 1.0 in

Camden County

Winslow Twp — 2.7 in Mount Ephraim — 3.1 in Barrington — 3.2 in Maple Shade — 3.5 in Greentree — 3.5 in

Burlington County

Mount Laurel — 4.5 in Lake Pine — 4.1 in Medford Lakes — 4.0 in Leisuretowne — 3.9 in South Jersey Regional Airport — 3.8 in Burlington — 3.8 in Mansfield Twp — 3.8 in Mount Laurel — 3.8 in Columbus — 3.8 in Evesham — 3.2 in Mount Holly WFO — 3.2 in Wrightstown — 3.0 in

Gloucester County

Pitman — 3.5 in Williamstown — 3.0 in Monroe Twp — 2.8 in Paulsboro — 2.4 in West Deptford Twp — 2.2 in Pitman — 2.1 in Mullica Hill — 2.0 in

New Castle County