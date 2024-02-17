Skip to content
Here’s how much snow fell in the Philly region Saturday

Snow amounts generally were 3 to 4 inches around Philly, with 2.3 at PHL.

(From left to right) Edmundo Ruiz, father, Alexander Ruiz Rapier, 2, son, and Renee Rapier, mother, who live in Fairmount build Olaf the snowman and Elsa from the Disney movie Frozen at a Philly park on Saturday.
(From left to right) Edmundo Ruiz, father, Alexander Ruiz Rapier, 2, son, and Renee Rapier, mother, who live in Fairmount build Olaf the snowman and Elsa from the Disney movie Frozen at a Philly park on Saturday.Read moreTyger Williams / Staff Photographer

Snowfall totals in the immediate Philly area were in the 3- to 4-inch range, with 2.3 officially at Philadelphia International Airport.

Amounts were much higher in areas in and near the Lehigh Valley.

Here are the latest snow totals as compiled by the National Weather Service, listed by county.

Philadelphia County

  1. Philadelphia International Airport — 2.3 in

  2. Northeast Philadelphia — 3.5 in

  3. Fox Chase — 3.5 in

  4. Rockledge — 3.5 in

  5. Somerton — 3.1 in

Bucks County

  1. Springtown — 12.2 in

  2. East Rockhill Twp — 5.2 in

  3. Doylestown — 3.5 in

  4. Langhorne — 3.5 in

  5. Fricks — 3.4 in

  6. Sellersville — 2.8 in

  7. Northampton Twp — 2.8 in

  8. Levittown — 1.0 in

Delaware County

  1. Bethel Twp — 4.0 in

  2. Springfield — 3.8 in

  3. Morton — 3.4 in

  4. Upper Chichester — 3.3 in

  5. Boothwyn — 3.2 in

Chester County

  1. Chadds Ford Twp — 3.6 in

  2. West Grove — 3.4 in

  3. Chads Ford — 3.1 in

  4. West Caln Twp — 3.1 in

  5. Atglen — 3.0 in.

  6. Kennett Square — 3.0 in

  7. Oxford — 3.0 in

  8. West Chester — 3.0 in

  9. Paoli — 3.0 in

  10. West Sadsbury Twp — 3.0 in

  11. East Nantmeal Twp — 2.8 in

  12. Glenmoore — 2.0 in

  13. East Coventry Twp — 2.0 in

  14. East Vincent Twp — 1.8 in

Montgomery County

  1. Wynnewood — 4.2 in

  2. Penn Wynne — 4.0 in

  3. Pennsburg — 4.0 in

  4. Salford Twp — 4.0 in

  5. New Hanover Twp — 3.0 in

  6. Glenside — 2.5 in

  7. North Wales — 2.5 in

  8. Skippack — 2.5 in

  9. Willow Grove — 2.3 in

  10. Fort Washington — 2.0 in

  11. Wyncote — 2.0 in

  12. Norristown — 1.0 in

Camden County

  1. Winslow Twp — 2.7 in

  2. Mount Ephraim — 3.1 in

  3. Barrington — 3.2 in

  4. Maple Shade — 3.5 in

  5. Greentree — 3.5 in

Burlington County

  1. Mount Laurel — 4.5 in

  2. Lake Pine — 4.1 in

  3. Medford Lakes — 4.0 in

  4. Leisuretowne — 3.9 in

  5. South Jersey Regional Airport — 3.8 in

  6. Burlington — 3.8 in

  7. Mansfield Twp — 3.8 in

  8. Mount Laurel — 3.8 in

  9. Columbus — 3.8 in

  10. Evesham — 3.2 in

  11. Mount Holly WFO — 3.2 in

  12. Wrightstown — 3.0 in

Gloucester County

  1. Pitman — 3.5 in

  2. Williamstown — 3.0 in

  3. Monroe Twp — 2.8 in

  4. Paulsboro — 2.4 in

  5. West Deptford Twp — 2.2 in

  6. Pitman — 2.1 in

  7. Mullica Hill — 2.0 in

New Castle County

  1. New Castle County Airport — 2.0 in

  2. Wilmington — 1.5 in