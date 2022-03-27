The ambitious daffodils and other plants enticed to bloom by the warmth of March are in for quite a blue Monday.

Temperatures around daybreak are forecast to range from 20 to 25 — with no immunity for the Philly urban heat island nor the Jersey Shore. Nor will the rest of the day be a day at the beach, with highs in the 30s, gusts as high as 30 mph, wind chills in the teens and 20s.

Another round of random snow sightings are possible Monday: Yes, those snowflakes you were seeing Sunday afternoon were not hallucinatory.

Officially, Philadelphia has a shot at setting records for daily average temperature, 30, set in 1966, and for lowest daily high, 35. That record has stood for 145 years.

“I wouldn’t rule it out,” said Amanda Lee, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Mount Holly, which was calling for a high of around 38.

However, cloud cover induced by very cold upper air could neutralize the late-March sun and knock a few degrees off the projected afternoon temperatures, said John Feerick, senior meteorologist with AccuWeather Inc. “I think it is going to be close,” he added.

“We’re talking about the polar vortex moving right across the Northeast.”

The vortex, a band of strong, frigid winds in the high atmosphere that is a prime agent of extreme cold outbreaks, wasn’t much of a factor around here during the winter. The Arctic air-pressure patterns generally favored keeping the persistent cold to the higher latitudes, meteorologists said.

One symptom of that is the fact that the coverage of Arctic sea ice extent this season was a bit greater than it has been in most recent years, said polar scientist Judah Cohen, with Atmospheric and Environmental Research, in Massachusetts.

This being spring, nothing cold can stay, but it will be impressive while it lasts. The forecasts are calling for three consecutive mornings of lows in the 20s.

Local horticultural experts recommend covering sensitive plants with sheets, burlap, or other light fabrics. The weather service isn’t issuing freeze warnings, said Lee, because technically the growing season — timed to the last-freeze date — hasn’t begun.

Temperatures will moderate some Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 40s, still 20 degrees or more below normals for the date.

March will end Thursday with lamb-like highs back into the 70s, but with a roar of thunder possible with showers.

Save for another round of flurries on Monday, no snow is in the near- or long-term outlooks, and that could well be it until the winter of 2022-23.

“You never say never,” said Feerick. “As you get into April, it gets really hard. Everything has to line up perfectly.

“I would take the under on an inch of snow.”