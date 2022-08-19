The fifth season of hit Netflix food show Somebody Feed Phil just premiered in May, but the sixth is already just around the corner — and it will feature an episode showcasing Philadelphia’s culinary scene.

The show’s sixth season will premiere Oct. 18, with one of its five episodes taking place in Philly, creator Phil Rosenthal tweeted on Friday. It’s not clear where Rosenthal and co. will visit, but he follows local chef Michael Solomonov on Instagram, and recently attended chef Marc Vetri’s Great Chefs Event in June at the Urban Outfitters headquarters in the Navy Yard.

So, expect some familiar faces.

Somebody Feed Phil debuted on Netflix in 2018, and features Rosenthal, who is best known as the creator of Everybody Loves Raymond, traveling around the world in search of good eats. Think of it like Anthony Bourdain’s No Reservations if it was hosted by a Care Bear.

Season five and six filmed between August 2021 and January — or, “in the sweet spot between Delta and Omicron,” Rosenthal told Variety in May. The fifth season featured stops in Oaxaca, Helsinki, Madrid, Maine, and Portland, Ore.

Besides Philly, season six will include episodes filmed in Croatia, Nashville, Austin, and Santiago, Rosenthal wrote on Twitter.

In past seasons, Rosenthal would wrap each episode with a video chat conversation with his late parents, Max and Helen. His mother died in 2019, but Rosenthal continued the tradition with his father until his death last year. In the fifth season, he had different stars — such as Larry Wilmore and Paul Reiser — fill in with a similar segment called “A Joke for Max.”

Now, with the sixth season, Rosenthal said he plans to include a special tribute to his parents. He did not provide details about what that tribute would be.

Along with the sixth season premiere on Oct. 18, a companion book — Somebody Feed Phil: The Book — will also be released.