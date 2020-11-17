Sonoma County is just as remarkable a destination for wine tourism, but considerably more diverse, democratic, and down to earth. With twice the land area and a long stretch of coastline, Sonoma County is not just wine country, but a farming mecca just as well known for its cheeses, orchards, beer, and vegetables. Sonoma wineries also offer a wider range of styles, with cooler vineyards near the ocean specializing in sparkling wines, chardonnay, and pinot noir, while warmer zones further inland make denser, richer styles like cabernet sauvignon, zinfandel, and merlot.