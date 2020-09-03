Police on Thursday identified two teenage boys who were killed during a quadruple shooting — which also wounded two other teens — in South Philadelphia on Wednesday night as Jaheim Lamarre and Zahquesz McFadden, both 17.
Gunfire rang out about 8:15 p.m. on the 1800 block of Moore Street, where McFadden lived, police said. He and Lamarre, of Point Breeze, both suffered numerous gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead shortly afterward at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.
Another 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his right arm and an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his right ankle were taken by private vehicle to Methodist Hospital, where they were in stable condition, police said.
Police have made no arrests and recovered no weapons. They gave no motive for the shootings. Homicide detectives are continuing to investigate.
Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, at the scene Wednesday night, told CBS3: “We can’t sense or express enough our sense of outrage that we have about this. … I’m at a loss for words.”
She added: “We’ve been out here on the ground communicating with these young folks. And we’ve asked them: What is it? The sense of hopelessness and despair, you can hear it. But right now, today, in the moment, we need folks that are willing to step up and recognize that there are some gaps that need to be filled — whether it’s familial gaps, stepping in not only as a mentor, but just an ear, to listen, without judgment.”
The city has had 306 homicides as of Wednesday night, according to police statistics, a 32% increase compared with the same period last year. The number of homicides so far this year has exceeded the total number of homicides in the city in 2009, and in each year from 2013 to 2016.