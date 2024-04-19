Man arrested in connection with South Philadelphia fatal stabbing and hit-and-run

A man has been charged with stabbing another man and striking him with a car in South Philadelphia’s Pennsport section.

Yel Win, 20, turned himself into police custody on Thursday following the release of surveillance footage of the April 8 incident.

Police said they responded to a report of a person screaming on the 1600 block of Front Street and found Mang Sang, 22, suffering from a stab wound to the neck and having been hit by a car.

According to police, Win and Sang had gotten into an argument. Win stabbed Sang during the altercation, knocked him to the ground, struck him with Sang’s white Kia, and later fled the area in a black car, police said.

Sang was pronounced dead at the scene by medics at 7:47 p.m.

Win is being charged by the District Attorney’s Office with murder, robbery, possession of an instrument of crime, tampering with evidence, and abuse of a corpse.