A South Philadelphia man was arrested for an alleged assault Tuesday night in South Philadelphia, during the latest in a series of tense gatherings in which armed men convened saying they intended to defend their communities from protesters and looters.
John Mooney, 58, was charged with ethnic intimidation, simple assault, reckless endangerment and harassment for allegedly attacking Mel D. Cole, a Black hip-hop photographer who was part of a protest calling to defund the Philadelphia Police. The incident occurred at Marconi Plaza, the locus of recent unrest as residents stood guard, some bearing bats and hammer, to warn against vandalism or removal of a statue of Christopher Columbus that looks over South Broad Street.
Cole posted a video showing a punch, which he said landed on his jaw, thrown by a man who repeatedly yelled “get outta here, boy.” He told an Inquirer reporter on Tuesday night that he spent 10 minutes trying to get a police officer to take a report of the incident.
The following Instagram contains strong language and images.
Mooney, who was previously convicted of assault and harassment in 2000, was the first person charged in connection with the unrest at Marconi Plaza, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
“These incidents continue to raise serious questions about policing and unequal application of the law in the city of Philadelphia,” District Attorney Larry Krasner said in a statement.
He added: “During widely documented altercations in the Fishtown neighborhood and at Marconi Plaza in South Philly, antiracism protesters and journalists have been verbally and physically assaulted, in direct view of law enforcement officers who have — by the numbers — made far more arrests of protesters and journalists than they have of these bat-wielding, assaultive, and threatening individuals. It is no wonder, then, that Americans here and across the country have been marching nonstop since late May, following the murders of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor by police, to demand equal accountability and equal treatment under the law.”
The Philadelphia Police Department and Mayor Jim Kenney did not immediately respond to comment.