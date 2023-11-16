A steak heist near Lincoln Financial Field nets beef bandits 15 boxes of frozen meat

The beef bandits struck not long after midnight, in the shadows of the stadiums. They came masked. And said they just wanted a little taste.

Police said six suspects robbed 15 boxes of frozen meat early Monday, from a refrigerated tractor trailer parked outside the South Philly Jetro, just blocks from Lincoln Financial Field.

It was around 12:30 a.m., police said, when a truck driver parked outside the cash-and-carry warehouse store at 7th and Pattison, suddenly felt shaking from his cargo area. The driver then got out of his truck to check on his beef — and stumbled right into a meat caper. He told police he discovered a masked man at the back of the truck — and three more masked men inside the trailer, swiping steaks. Two more men waited in a nearby silver Ford Explorer, police said. They too wore masks.

The man at the back of the truck, pointed to his hip, as if he was armed, police said.

“We are only taking a little,” the man told the driver, who told officers he never saw a weapon.

The thieves quickly dashed back to the Explorer, and sped north.

In all, they made off with $7,660 worth of meat, said Officer Tanya Little. The police had no word on what cuts of meat were taken. But said it could have been worse: the bandits dropped one box of steaks in the street, leaving it behind as they all piled into the getaway car.

The truck driver was not injured, police said. A regional manager at the South Philly Jetro said he could not comment on the crime.

No arrests have been made.