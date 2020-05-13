Brian Donnelly has gone to St. Nick’s Catholic Church in South Philly since he was an altar boy there in the 1980s. So when Rev. Nicholas Martorano asked Donnelly to drive him around the neighborhood so he could bless parishioners who haven’t been able to attend mass for weeks, Donnelly figured: “Why not?”
So he borrowed a neighbor’s red Toyota Tacoma pickup truck and, after the parish advertised the procession on Facebook for a few days in advance, loaded up the 70-year-old Martorano into the bed on Tuesday evening and drove him around South Philly.
“I don’t think any of us realized the turnout we were going to have,” he said.
Hundreds watched Martorano ride by over nearly two hours. They emerged from their rowhouses, some crying or prayerfully folding their hands and others snapping cellphone videos, to receive a blessing and see the priest in what’s known in the faith as the procession of the Blessed Sacrament.
Typically, the procession happens inside the parish during mass. But Philadelphia’s Catholic churches, like other houses of worship around the world, haven’t held services since March as part of government-mandated limitations on large gatherings put in place to slow the spread of coronavirus.
So church leaders like Martorano, who has been the pastor at St. Nicholas of Tolentine Parish since 1984 and is also the pastor at Annunciation B.V.M. parish, have had to get creative.
“They’re lacking something that’s essential in their lives as Catholic Christians, and they’re yearning for that,” Martorano said. “So we wanted to give an opportunity to receive, at least, a blessing.”
And so Donnelly started driving through the streets of South Philly at about 6 p.m. Tuesday, starting at St. Nicholas, snaking through rowhome-lined residential streets and across the East Passyunk Avenue business corridor, stopping in front of Annunciation, and ending back at St. Nick’s around 7:45. Another parishioner drove in front of them, blaring hymns out of speakers.
Martorano donned a white vestment and held a monstrance, a vessel meant to be carried during such processions. He stood the whole time.
“I’m like, ‘Watch out for bumps and construction!’” Donnelly, a funeral home director, said. “He had to be freezing, and he did not complain once.”
Martorano said it was a little blustery, but he was just fine.
“The sun was shining,” he said.
At one point, Donnelly said, he stopped the truck so Martorano could offer a special moment to a 97-year-old woman, surrounded by her family, who wanted to receive a blessing. At another point, a parishioner emerged from her home with cupcakes in tow. She gave them to Donnelly to share with the priest.
Tuesday was also Martorano’s 70th birthday, and parishioners knew it. Some held signs to celebrate and yelled “Happy birthday!” as he rode by.
But if it were up to Martorano, no one would mention that. It’s the procession and its connection to God during a pandemic that’s kept everyone home that he wants neighbors to remember.
“It was probably one of the most important things we could have done during this pandemic,” he said. “It really brought some hope and increased faith to the people.”