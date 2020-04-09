While many places have been ordered to close under Pennsylvania’s efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic, churches, mosques, and synagogues are allowed to stay open. However, that same governor-issued stay-at-home-order memo states, “Individuals should not gather in religious buildings or homes for services or celebrations until the stay at home order is lifted” and Gov. Tom Wolf encourages religious leaders to find alternatives to in-person gatherings.
It can be confusing.
“I know that we’re nearing several holidays, including major religious holidays like Easter and Passover,” Gov. Wolf said in a recent press release. “As a person of faith, I understand how important it is to worship, and that congregating, whether for a service or seder dinner, can be at the very core of one’s faith. But I also understand how important it is to help neighbors, and the best way to help our neighbors right now is not by congregating. It’s by staying at home.”
With Passover underway and Easter approaching, most religious establishments have chosen to remain closed. Even if yours is open, health experts advise you not to go.
“While a lot of churches have been cognizant about steps like removing holy water to prevent transmitting the disease, the environment is not conducive to social distancing — we’re talking to one another, touching the pews, worshipping together,” says Dr. Krys Johnson, an epidemiologist and assistant professor at Temple University. “Church is often also where we see our elders, and those are the people we need to be protecting the most.”
Some places of worship are finding creative ways to hold service. Members of Newville area congregations, for example, are pulling up every Sunday for “Church at the Drive-In”, held at the Cumberland Drive In Theater. Traffic is directed to ensure that cars and churchgoers are spacing themselves to maintain social distancing.
The Archdiocese of Philadelphia called off all public masses and services for Holy Week and Easter. But every Sunday at 11 a.m., individuals can tune in online for mass. It’s streamed live from the Cathedral Basilica of SS. Peter and Paul through video platform Vimeo. This Sunday’s Easter service will also be streamed by WHYY on its TV channel (812 for Comcast customers and 512 customers).
The Easter mass at the Basilica typically draws 1,000 people, and this year’s will be the first for new Archbishop Nelson J. Perez.
Many other Catholic churches are following suit with live streams, as are local religious organizations of every faith. Yet, a few congregations are carrying on as usual. Greater Exodus Baptist Church on North Broad Street is one of them.
Johnson strongly urges its members to stay at home and instead take advantage of the church’s live streaming services via Facebook, YouTube, and its website. Again, if your place of worship remains open, the advice remains the same.
Here’s why. “While you might feel fine and show up, a large proportion of people with coronavirus are asymptomatic and can still spread the disease — so you can affect a lot of people in just one church service,” says Johnson.
Asymptomatic means people who aren’t showing symptoms, but still carry, and transmit, the virus. It’s a big part of why we’ve all been advised to stay home right now. Even if we don’t feel sick, we can still infect others.