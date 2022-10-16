Shootings in nearly half a dozen Philadelphia neighborhoods on Saturday night and Sunday morning left at least five people injured, two in critical condition, in yet another violent weekend in the city. Police said only one arrest has been made.

The violence began around 8:30 p.m. Saturday when a 22-year-old woman in the Cobb’s Creek area suffered a gunshot wound above her left eye and was taken to Lankenau Medical Center in stable condition, police said.

Around 10:45 p.m., gunshots rang out again on South Street, where a man driving a Slingshot three-wheeled motorcycle shot a 40-year-old man in the leg and stomach, police said. The victim is a security guard, 6ABC reported.

Police said that a group of dirt bikes and ATVs were traveling eastbound on South Street near Seventh when a woman riding in the Slingshot got into a fight with another woman who was working as a vendor at the South Street Festival.

Security guards broke up the fight, 6ABC reported. But when the woman returned to the Slingshot, police said the male driver, who wore a mask, pulled out a handgun and fired several shots, striking the security guard two times. The victim, whose name has not been released, was reported in critical condition at Jefferson University Hospital. Police said they have not made any arrests.

The shooting comes three weeks after a 35-year-old man was fatally shot near Fourth and South Streets, and just months after a chaotic shootout in June that left three dead and 11 others wounded on that same stretch, heightening fears over public safety along the famed entertainment strip that typically sees little violent crime.

Between 1:30 and 2 a.m. Sunday, a 41-year-old man was shot four times in the buttocks on the 3200 block of Jasper Street in Kensington, and a 23-year-old man was shot once in the back on the 1000 block of Easton Road in Cedarbrook. Both men were hospitalized in stable condition. No arrests were made and police did not release any information on what led up to either shooting.

About an hour later, on the 100 block of Chestnut Street in Old City, police said a 45-year-old woman was shot in the arm and chest shortly before 3 a.m. She remained in “extremely critical condition” at Jefferson Sunday afternoon. Police made an arrest and recovered a firearm at the scene, but no additional details were available.

The violence followed a Friday night when at least four people were shot — including two people in a double shooting in Frankford. Police said they have not made any arrests in those cases.