Yet decades before Ajak’s arrest drew international headlines, and years before Ajak became a prominent peace activist, he was one of 4,000 “Lost Boys” who came to the United States seeking peace and education after Sudan was ravaged by a brutal civil war. Ajak was 16 when he stepped off a plane in Philadelphia, carrying only a manila envelope containing a chest X-ray that proved he did not carry tuberculosis and immigration papers declaring him a refugee who was permitted to live and work in the United States.