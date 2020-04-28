Since the beginning of April, at least 26 people have died from COVID-19 at the facility, located in East Vincent Township — 13 who tested positive for the virus and 13 listed as “presumed positive.” Families of residents complain they haven’t been told by staff how extensively the coronavirus has spread through SEVC, with several saying they first learned that residents had died there from an Inquirer report this month, that first revealed at least nine deaths from COVID-19.