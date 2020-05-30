But in surveillance video obtained by The Inquirer, the same resident she had complained about is seen walking into Conroy’s room at 10:42 p.m. Two minutes later, both emerge, with Conroy swinging a shoehorn in apparent self-defense. The other man returns to his room, nearby, only to enter Conroy’s room an hour later. An argument ensues and spills into the hallway, where the attacker throws Conroy into a wall. They both fall, then the attacker walks off, leaving Conroy on the floor.