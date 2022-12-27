Stranded travelers in Philadelphia and across the country continue to be impacted by a wave of flight cancellations stemming from a deadly winter storm that have impacted air travel since the end of last week.

Southwest has been impacted the most. About 4,000 domestic U.S. flights were canceled Monday, according to the tracking website FlightAware, and 2,900 of those were Southwest’s. Other major airlines, including American, United, Delta and JetBlue, suffered cancellations rates of between none and 2%. The cancellation rate at Southwest Airlines was 62%, according to FlightAware.

More than 2,800 more flights had already been canceled by all airlines operating in the U.S. as of 7 a.m. Tuesday and problems are likely to continue at least into Wednesday.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal Monday night, Southwest CEO Bob Jordan said there would be more cancellations on Tuesday and Wednesday, with the airline planning to operate just one-third of its normal schedule.

“We had a tough day today. In all likelihood we’ll have another tough day tomorrow as we work our way out of this,” Jordan said. “This is the largest scale event that I’ve ever seen.”

The issues at Southwest appear to stem from a combination of factors, from the busy holiday travel season to a deadly winter story that has killed at least 28 people in western New York. Casey Murray, the head of the union that represents Southwest’s pilots, told the Wall Street Journal that in many cases, crews are stuck and the airline doesn’t know where they are to schedule them.

At Philadelphia International Airport, there were already 41 cancellations and 29 delays early Tuesday morning. Spokesperson Heather Redfern said weather issues across the country have created a ripple effect that continues to impact operations in Philadelphia.

“We are still seeing the after effects of last week’s weather impact on flights across the country,” said Philadelphia airport spokesperson Heather Redfern. “Of the cancellations, several are to/from airports like Buffalo, where the airport is not reopening until today due to extreme weather.”

Redfern advised passengers to sign up for text or email alerts with their airlines for the latest flight information.

The U.S. Department of Transportation said it will look into Southwest’s cancellations, calling its rate of cancellations “disproportionate and unacceptable.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this article.