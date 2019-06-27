And yet, even considering those who can’t, please remember that this is a multicultural and complex community. We are bilingual (at least). We are Asians, blacks, indigenous, whites, Muslims, Jews, feminists, conservatives, nonbinary, undocumented, legal citizens, impoverished, rich, oppressed, privileged. Some people have lived here forever; some of us are new to the place — despite being born here. Some of us are Latinos and Latinas, and some of us are Latinx, a word that tends to identify the younger Americans who want to acknowledge nonbinary perspectives. (For the record, on Wednesday night, only Elizabeth Warren used that term correctly.)