Rachel Maddow is hoping Democrats aren’t nice and cordial during the first presidential primary debate of the 2020 election (which is 495 days away).
Despite successfully moderating a town hall in 2016 featuring both Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders, NBC had been criticized in media circles for allowing Maddow — an MSNBC opinion host — to be one of five moderators during the first 2020 Democratic primary debate (which will take place over two nights beginning Wednesday night at 9 o’clock.).
So far, Maddow has sidestepped much of the criticism, and earlier this month she predicted to Late Late Show host Seth Meyers that “all hell is going to break loose.”
“Ultimately, the Democratic primary should be a hard fought, knock down, drag out contest,” Maddow said. “I don’t know which of them would make the best president, and the best way I know how to find out is to see them battle it out within an inch of their lives.”
Wednesday night’s debate — which many pundits consider the weaker slate — will be headlined by Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke, and New Jersey Sen. Corey Booker.
On Thursday night, frontrunner Joe Biden will face-off against several top-tier candidates, including Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, California Sen. Kamala Harris and South Bend, Ind. mayor Pete Buttigieg.
According to NBC, each Democrat will have 60 seconds to answer a moderator’s question, and 30 seconds to respond when mentioned. While there will be no opening statements, each of the 10 candidates on the stage will have the opportunity to deliver a closing statement.
When: Wednesday, June 26 and Thursday, June 27
Where: Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, Miami, Fla.
Time: 9 p.m.
Moderators: Lester Holt (both hours), Savannah Guthrie and José Diaz-Balart (hour one), Chuck Todd and Rachel Maddow (hour two)
TV: NBC, MSNBC, Telemundo
Streaming: NBCNEws.com, NBC News app, Telemundo app, NoticiasTelemundo.com, NBC News’ Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube pages (all free)
Holt will anchor the NBC Nightly News from Miami at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday. NBC-TV will stick with its normal prime time programming — Extra, Access, and Ellen’s Game of Games — before cutting to live coverage of the debate at 9 p.m.
Coverage on MSNBC kicks off at 7 p.m. with a pre-debate special hosted by Brian Williams, Nicolle Wallace, Chris Hayes, and Lawrence O’Donnell. Hardball host Chris Matthews will join the broadcast from the spin room in Miami.
Over on Fox News, debate coverage will begin at 6 p.m. with a special edition of Special Report hosted by Bret Baier live from Miami. FOX News @ Night anchor Shannon Bream will pick up coverage following the debate from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m.
CNN has chosen not to air any of its nightly shows out of Miami. Instead, the network will stick with its normal programming slate, and hosts like Andersen Cooper and Don Lemon will turn to reporters on the scene.