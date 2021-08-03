Philadelphia-area travelers who had vacations scheduled in places like Mexico or Orlando with flights with the low-cost Spirit Airlines have had to rearrange their hotel and connecting flight plans due to cancellations that have affected the carrier since Monday.

Some travelers have even had to sleep a Philadelphia International Airport while finding other flights home, 6abc reported.

As of Monday, 24 flights had been cancelled at Philadelphia International Airport.

“We’re working around the clock to get back on track in the wake of some travel disruptions over the weekend due to a series of weather and operational challenges. We needed to make proactive cancellations to some flights across the network, but the majority of flights are still scheduled as planned,” Spirit Airlines said in a statement.

At Atlantic City International Airport, which relies almost exclusively on Spirit flights, Kathy and Brian Todd were rescheduling a canceled flight back to Myrtle Beach, S.C.

”We could not do it online,” Brian Todd said. At the airport, things were quiet and the two emerged with new tickets for Wednesday with their Wawa coffee still steaming, an extra day with South Jersey family assured courtesy of Spirit troubles.

“My boss is losing his mind,” Brian, a nurse, said.

Their flight to Atlantic City last Friday was delayed twice, a total of 4 and a half hours. “It’s all the perfect scenario” he said.

Mark Padulla, of Atlantic City, meanwhile, came to the airport to purchase a ticket to Florida and was turned away. “You can’t even buy a ticket,” he said. “They wouldn’t even sell me one.”

On Monday, he said, security guards wouldn’t even let him inside the terminal. “We’re living in crazy times,” he said.

Philadelphia is not the only city where cancellations are happening. Many other cities like Fort Lauderdale and Atlanta have been affected, CNBC reported.

According to FlightAware, 40% of Spirit flights Tuesday are canceled, for a total of 275.