OraSure is aiming to have a prototype within weeks. It hopes at some point to be offering millions of units for sale. (It also hopes to develop a rapid COVID-19 antibody test, which determines whether a person has had the virus in the past, by the end of July.) To get the test on the market, it will seek in the fall what is called an emergency-use authorization from the FDA, which is in effect only during a public health emergency like COVID-19.