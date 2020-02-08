The gap between Oscar night and the start of the summer movie season can be a quiet time at the multiplex, but this year Hollywood is rolling out some blockbusters.
There’s a new Marvel adventure, starring Scarlett Johansson in a stand-alone Black Widow, and a new Daniel Craig James Bond movie, No Time to Die. Pixar returns with an animated movie called Onward, and Disney is offering another big-budget adaptation of one of its animated classics, Mulan.
Universal’s Invisible Man is on the loose again, Ben Affleck is in recovery in The Way Back, and SpongeBob (Sponge on the Run) is in Atlantic City. Here are some noteworthy titles from the spring movie season, with dates subject to change.
Downhill (Feb. 14). A ski trip turns tense when an apparent avalanche prompts a timid man (Will Ferrell) to abandon his wife (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) in the panic. Based on the Swedish art-house hit Force Majeure. Directed by Nat Faxon and Jim Rash (The Way, Way Back).
The Call of the Wild (Feb. 21). Based on the beloved Jack London classic and starring Harrison Ford as a Yukon prospector who saves a dog, and is saved in return. With Bradley Whitford and Karen Gillan.
The Invisible Man (Feb. 28). Director Leigh “Saw” Whannell has a new take on the H.G. Wells tale. In this version, an abusive tech magnate who is literally lacking in substance terrorizes a former girlfriend, Elisabeth Moss. With Aldis Hodge.
Onward (March 6). Pixar animated adventure about two elf brothers (voiced by Chris Pratt, Tom Holland) who concoct a magic spell to bring their late father back to life for just one day. From the directors of Monsters University.
The Way Back (March 6). An alcoholic and former basketball star (Ben Affleck) starts to turn his life around when he’s asked to coach his old high school team. Costarring Michaela Watkins, Al Madrigal, directed by Gavin O’Connor.
Bloodshot (March 13). Vin Diesel in the title role, adapted from the Valiant comic books’ antihero, about a man brought back from the dead and into a world of deadly combat. With Guy Pearce, Toby Kebbell.
A Quiet Place II (March 20). John Krasinski returns as director and Emily Blunt as star in this sequel to the hit horror movie about a family struggling to survive in a world wherein the slightest noise attracts deadly aliens. Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou join the fun.
Mulan (March 27). Another Disney live-action adaptation of an animated hit, although this one is more serious minded — no sidekick named Mushu. Instead, a battle epic about a young woman (Yifei Liu) who takes her father’s place in the army in order to defend her kingdom in fifth-century China. Directed By Niki Caro.
The Lovebirds (April 3). A couple (Kumail Nanjiani, Issa Rae) on the verge of a breakup must work together to clear themselves of a murder charge in this comedy/mystery. Directed by Michael “The Big Sick” Showalter.
No Time To Die (April 8). James Bond (Daniel Craig, in what his said to be his 007 send-off) comes out of retirement and teams with a new agent (Lashana Lynch) to contend with a formidable villain. Cowritten by Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge.
Promising Young Woman (April 17). Carey Mulligan plays a woman with a traumatized past and a vigilante present. From Killing Eve’s Emerald Fennell, making her feature directing debut. Costarring Bo Burnham.
Antebellum (April 24). Horror-thriller starring Janelle Monae as a contemporary woman transported into the pre-Civil War past and forced to find a way to survive. With Jena Malone, Jack Huston, and Gabourey Sidibe.
Black Widow (May 1). Double Oscar nominee Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story, Jojo Rabbit) returns to the Avengers franchise in a story of Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff learning more about her troubled origins. With fellow nominee Florence Pugh (Little Women), and Oscar winner Rachel Weisz.
The Personal History of David Copperfield (May 8). Armando Iannucci (In the Loop, The Death of Stalin) puts his unique spin on the Charles Dickens classic. Starring Dev Patel and featuring Tilda Swinton and Hugh Laurie.
The Woman in the Window (May 15). Director Joe Wright’s riff on Rear Window, starring Amy Adams as an agoraphobic woman who sees a neighbor murdered. Featuring Julianne Moore, Gary Oldman, Brian Tyree Henry.
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run (May 22). SpongeBob’s pet snail Gary is abducted, prompting a search and rescue operation (Patrick included) that takes the gang to Atlantic City, casinos and all.
Artemis Fowl (May 29). Kenneth Branagh directs this long-awaited adaptation of Eoin Colfer’s mega-popular YA novels about a young mastermind who kidnaps a fairy in an attempt to recover his missing father. With Judi Dench.