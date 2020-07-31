Stabatha herself is under some pressure. The cat with the clipped ear tip (which means at some point she was likely trapped, spayed, and released) was diagnosed with feline leukemia virus (FelV) when Cassidy took her to the vet. The median survival time for cats after a FelV diagnosis is about 2½ years and since the virus is transmissible between felines, Cassidy must keep Stabatha in his enclosed front porch, separated from his own house cat.