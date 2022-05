Police responded Tuesday morning to a reported stabbing at Coatesville Area Senior High School. Read more

Police in Chester County are investigating reports of a stabbing at Coatesville Area Senior High School Tuesday morning.

The high school is on lockdown, according to Caln Township police.

According to a 6ABC report, one person was taken to Paoli Hospital as a result of the incident this morning.

Messages left with the school district were not immediately returned Tuesday morning.