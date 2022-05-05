A 27-year-old woman was stabbed while jogging on South Broad Street on Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

She was stabbed once in the left thigh as she jogged down South Broad between Christian and Catharine Streets around 4:30 p.m., police said. She then walked a little over a block down the street to a fire station at Broad and Fitzwater.

She was taken to Jefferson University Hospital, treated, and released, the Philadelphia Police Department said Wednesday evening. Police had not found a weapon or made any arrests.