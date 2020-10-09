Philadelphia Police said Friday that before 29-year-old Stanley Cochran was fatally shot by officers in Germantown early Thursday, he had initiated a “bizarre” and chaotic series of events by entering the rectory at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church around 3 a.m. to confront a woman who lived there — then spent up to an hour inside demanding food, money, and cash before firing a shot at the woman that missed.
Over the next 10 minutes, police said, Cochran, carrying an assault rifle, stole the woman’s car keys, drove off in her sedan, and crashed it near Chelten Avenue. While seeking another vehicle, said Lt. Jason Hendershot of the unit that investigates police shootings, Cochran fired shots at two vehicles, including one being driven by 19-year-old Skylar Owen Mooney, who was fatally struck behind her steering wheel.
Cochran, while trying to flee the area, had several confrontations with different police officers as he ran, Hendershot said. And after firing at at least one officer and attempting to steal a police car, Hendershot said, an officer fatally shot Cochran.
The information offered at an afternoon news conference Friday provided more details about what police said unfolded during the incident that left Mooney and Cochran dead.
But the briefing also raised new questions; Homicide Lt. Norman Davenport said Cochran was a suspect in a double murder committed in West Oak Lane on Monday, but that police had not developed enough evidence to be sure that Cochran was the killer.
Hendershot did not specify how exactly Cochran knew the woman he confronted in the rectory, and said many aspects of the investigation remain ongoing.
Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said the incident was troubling for officers and residents alike, and she said Mooney was “a very young, innocent woman whose life was just beginning.”
