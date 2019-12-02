At Broad and Washington, Nowakowska met Bussiere, who is also trans, and other workers who had complaints, like Diamond “Luna” Fennell. Fennell, a 25-year-old shift supervisor who often worked closing shifts at the Broad and Washington store. She said she felt like Starbucks cared more about their customers than their workers. There was a customer who’d come in late at night and yell sexual things to the women working, she said, and her manager never did anything about after she reported it. And there was the time Fennell called in sick and her manager told her she had to find someone to cover her shift — which Fennell, who has since left Starbucks, later learned is against Philadelphia’s paid sick leave law.