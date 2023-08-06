Pennsylvania state trooper injured by hit-and-run driver on I-95 in Chester

A Pennsylvania state trooper was injured in a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 95 in Chester, Delaware County on Sunday afternoon, police said.

The incident occurred on the southbound side of I-95 near Edgmont Avenue around 3:45 p.m. The trooper, whom police did not identify, was parked on the right shoulder of the highway, responding to the scene of an earlier accident.

The trooper was waiting inside a patrol vehicle for a tow truck to arrive when it was struck on the driver’s side door by a passing vehicle. The driver of that vehicle fled the scene, authorities said.

The trooper was taken to Riddle Hospital in Media to be treated for minor injuries and was later released. A female at the scene was also hospitalized with what police said were moderate injuries.

Following the incident, the highway was closed for about an hour. Pennsylvania State Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact the Media Barracks, 484-840-1000. No arrests have been reported and the incident remains under investigation.