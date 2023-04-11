Sellersville man who killed wife sentenced to decades in state prison

A Sellersville man who killed his wife and dismembered her body was sentenced Tuesday to 22 to 44 years in state prison.

Stephen Capaldi, 57, pleaded guilty to third-degree murder, abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence, and related crimes in the death of Elizabeth Capaldi. Capaldi negotiated with prosecutors to avoid a first-degree murder charge by leading them to his wife’s remains in a makeshift grave near Philadelphia International Airport in exchange for a lesser sentence.

» READ MORE: A Bucks County woman was strangled and dismembered by her husband before he dumped her body, DA says

But Bucks County Judge Charissa J. Liller partially rejected that offer. During Tuesday’s hearing, she sentenced Capaldi to consecutive terms on two of the counts against him, increasing his time behind bars by two years, and she chastised him for holding his wife’s remains “hostage.”

Advertisement

“It is appalling to me that after committing such a heinous act, you continued to terrorize Beth Capaldi,” Liller said.

Capaldi apologized to the dozens of friends and family members gathered in Liller’s courtroom, saying his wife didn’t deserve the violent end she had met at his hands.

“I know I’m guilty,” Capaldi said, “but I don’t know why I did what I did.”

The couple’s daughter, Emma, had reported her mother missing Oct. 12, after not hearing from her for some time. Her mother’s cell phone, car and car keys were left behind in her absence, as were other essentials that her daughter said she wouldn’t travel without.

The last person to have reported seeing Elizabeth Capaldi alive was her husband, who told his daughter he hadn’t heard from his wife since Oct. 10. Capaldi also told her that $13,000 was missing from their home.

In interviews with police, Capaldi said his wife had admitted she was having an affair and had left the family home after an argument with him. He later admitted that story was a lie.

When questioned by a grand jury, Capaldi “unraveled,” according to court documents. He admitted he strangled his wife as she slept, and then dismembered her body in his basement. Later, he moved her remains to Hog Island, in Tinicum Township.

Emma Capaldi fought back tears Tuesday as she described the turmoil in her life since October. She described the overwhelming pain of losing both parents and the “gaping hole” in her life.

“My father stole the person I loved the most,” she said. “But worst of all, he allowed me for two months to blame her and comfort him.”