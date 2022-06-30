The reputed underboss of Philadelphia’s mob family faces up to five years in federal prison after federal prosecutors and the FBI notched another conviction in their latest — and perhaps last — major salvo against the remnants of the once-fearsome criminal enterprise

Steven Mazzone, 58, pleaded guilty to racketeering, illegal gambling, loansharking and conspiracy to commit extortion. He was the most recent target to fall following the convictions over the decades of Nicky Scarfo, John Stanfa, Ralph Natale and Joseph Merlino.

Mazzone was among 15 defendants in a sweeping case made public in 2020 that targeted numerous members and associates of the Philadephia mob, including his younger brother, Salvatore. Of the group, 11 defendants have now pleaded guilty or agreed to do so. One had charges dismissed; the others are awaiting trial.

Retired federal prosecutor David Fritchey, a former chief of the Organized Crime Strike Force of the U.S. Attorney’s office in Philadelphia, said the defendants included veteran mobsters, not just “low-level strongarms guys or bookies.”

“These are guys who have been major players for decades,” he said in an interview. “This is a major accomplishment.”

Federal prosecutors said they built their case on evidence obtained by informants who wore wires, along with electronic bugs, undercover drug buys, camera surveillance and law enforcement and civilian witnesses.

In the most unusual part of the indictment, prosecutors say Mazzone was caught on tape participating in a 2015 mob initiation ceremony in South Philadelphia in which his younger brother and four others became made members of the crime family. In the secret session, the initiates were capturing pledging to “burn in hell forever if I betray my friends.”

Mazzone explained during the ceremony how the members had to “kick up” money from their criminal activity.

“None of youse are owed anything,” prosecutors quoted him as saying. “It’s what you’re going to bring here. ... This is the family, this is where you bring it to. It’s not for you.”

At a celebratory dinner afterwards, Mazzone said the mob had to make sure it got its share of the action in Atlantic City.

“We’re gangsters,” he was recorded saying. “I mean, you know, I’m not gonna let no sucker take that.”

Prosecutors said the “acting boss” of the family also took part in the ceremony, identifying him in court papers only as “M.L.” That man would be the seventh or so leader of the Philadelphia mob since Angelo Bruno was shot to death in 1980, according to court documents and news accounts. A year after Bruno’s murder, his successor, Philip Testa, was killed by a bomb on his South Philly doorstep and, in the decades that followed, four other bosses were sidelined by long prison terms in a string of cases brought by federal prosecutors.

In the so-called “mob wars” that flared for years after Bruno’s death, prosecutors said informants variously named Mazzone as both the pursued and the pursuer in a series of violent encounters. Among other allegations, prosecutors said, Mazzone shot to death a rival mob member and played a role in two other gun assaults that left targets wounded, all in 1993. That same year, authorities have said, Mazzone’s enemies plotted to kill him, but the planned hit failed after he failed to show up at a South Philadephia bar as expected.

In 2001, a jury acquitted Mazzone of allegations related to violence, but convicted him on racketeering, extortion and gambling charges. At sentencing, a prosecutor called him “vicious, lazy, shameless, selfish and devoid of any sense of conventional morality.” His defense lawyer called him “quiet, kind and gentle.”

He left prison in 2009. When he was arrested again, Mazzone’s defense lawyers said he was working at a South Philadelphia gym and a Bucks County store that sells lawn furniture.

In an interview Thursday, Stephen LaPenta, a retired Philadelphia police lieutenant and one-time organized crime investigator for the New Jersey Attorney General’s office, called the convictions of Mazzone and his codefendants “a marvelous achievement.”

Attorney Joel M. Friedman, who was a leader of the Organized Crime Strike Force in the years before Fritchey, said the mob in the city was far weaker now compared to than// in the earlier years. “The strike force and the federal investigative agencies made a major impact upon organized crime,” he said.