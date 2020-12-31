As the Columbus statue became a focus of protests this year, some wondered: What about the holiday? D.C., and a growing list of places, have abandoned celebrating the day, though it remains a federal holiday. In 2020, the holiday was still officially on the books in Philly, though that might change in 2021. As Grace Dickinson reported: “All official city holidays are outlined in the collective bargaining agreements made between the mayor’s office and the city’s four municipal unions. Any changes to those holidays must be agreed upon by all parties. To do away with Columbus Day and/or replace it with Indigenous Peoples’ Day, one of the city’s four municipal unions, or a city administration representative, would need to propose it during contract negotiations. And, again, all unions and the mayor would then need to agree on the change.” So, even if Philly wanted to stop observing Columbus Day in 2020, it wasn’t possible. The next window to make that happen: June 2021, when municipal union contract extensions expire.