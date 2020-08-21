“There are a number of species that come out each year, and mostly likely they wouldn’t all be affected at one time. But cicadas rely on trees, so areas where there aren’t a lot of trees or parks, you’re not going to have many cicadas,” says Jon Gelhaus, curator of entomology at The Academy of Natural Sciences, and Professor of biodiversity, earth, and environmental sciences at Drexel University. “The nymphs live underground and feed on tree roots, and many adults stay up in the trees for protection.”