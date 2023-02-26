Stolen vehicle used in Strawberry Mansion shooting is recovered

Philadelphia Police have recovered a stolen vehicle they believe was used by a trio of suspects in a Strawberry Mansion shooting that wounded seven near a public school earlier this week.

An internal document, obtained by The Inquirer, indicates police have located a silver Hyundai Elantra visible in video footage that captured the Thursday evening incident.

In the same video, three individuals can be seen emerging from the vehicle and opening fire on a group of people standing in front of a beer distributor near 31st and Norris Streets.

A 31-year-old woman, five teenagers and a 2-year-old girl were struck by gunfire, although all survived the barrage. Police later recovered 30 spent shell casings.

The recovered getaway vehicle had been reported stolen in West Philadelphia’s 19th Police District earlier this year, amid a rash of car thefts specifically targeting easy-to-steal Hyundais.

Police did not immediately confirm where the vehicle was recovered, nor did they indicate if any persons of interest had been identified in connection with the shooting.

Twenty-six children under the age of 18 have been shot in Philadelphia since the start of the year.