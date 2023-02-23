4 people shot in Strawberry Mansion

Four people — including two juveniles — were wounded in a shooting Thursday evening in the city’s Strawberry Mansion section, police said.

The shooting occurred just after 5:50 p.m. at 31st and Norris Streets, police said. Two of the victims were preliminarily described as 14 and 16 years old.

One of the teens was transported by medics to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, police said. The remaining victims were taken to Temple University Hospital.

One victim was described as listed in critical condition.

Advertisement

Police said they found nearly 30 spent shell casings at 31st and Norris. A related crime scene was located outside James G. Blaine School on the 3000 block of Norris.

Police reported no arrests.

On Tuesday, a 13-year-old girl and 17-year-old boy were wounded by gunfire as they were walking home from school on the 1900 block of West Montgomery Avenue. The boy was hospitalized in critical condition. The girl was listed as stable.

The shootings on Tuesday occurred two blocks from where Temple University Police Officer Christopher Fitzgerald was fatally shot over the weekend, and it took place as Fitzgerald’s family and friends joined community members gathered on campus less than a mile away to honor his life.

Including Tuesday’s incident, 20 children under the age of 18 have been shot in Philadelphia this year. Among the victims was a 7-year-old girl who was resting on her great-grandmother’s couch, and a 13-year-old girl sitting inside with her siblings. Three teens have died.

This is a developing story.