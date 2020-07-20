Black workers in Philadelphia — many of whom have been working throughout the pandemic — are rallying Monday as part of a national Strike for Black Lives.
The action, part of the broader Black Lives Matter uprisings sparked by the police killing of George Floyd, is taking place in more than two dozen cities across the country. It aims to link the Black Lives Matter struggle to the fight for workers’ rights and calls attention to the racial discrimination that Black workers face on the job, which workers say has only worsened during the current health crisis.
At 1 p.m., members of 32BJ SEIU and UNITE HERE — which represent thousands of low-wage Black and brown workers across the region — will rally at the African American Museum in Old City to demand that the U.S. Senate pass the HEROES act, which will provide personal protective equipment, hazard pay and extended unemployment benefits to workers.
Farther north, at Chestnut Hill United Church, service workers at Chestnut Hill Hospital will protest what they describe as a pattern of racial discrimination against Black workers at the hospital. Black workers, who make up the majority of the hospital’s service workers, have had to deal with racially insensitive comments, disproportionate disciplinary actions, and unfair firings, according to SEIU Healthcare PA, the union that represents the workers.
Philly workers are not walking off the job as part of these actions, though some workers around the country are doing so as part of the national campaign.
In Philadelphia, the workers participating in the day of action are unionized security guards, hospital cleaners, cooks, and airport wheelchair attendants. They’re part of the city’s vast service sector, which employs 320,000 workers that make a median salary of $25,000 a year and makes up nearly half the city’s workforce, according to a Drexel University analysis of census data from 2011 to 2016.
Most of the city’s service sector — retail and fast-food workers, for example — is not unionized and make lower wages and receive fewer protections than their union counterparts.
This is a developing story and will be updated.