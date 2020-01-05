On Wednesday, two marchers with the Froggy Carr Wench Brigade wore blackface — despite the fact that it has been banned from the parade since 1963. The men, who were interviewed by CBS3, identified themselves as Mike Tomaszwski and Kevin Kinkel. Kinkel told the news station that his use of blackface had “nothing to do about being racist to the black person, or the white person, or the yellow person, whatever.”