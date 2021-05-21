Social distancing and lap dances don’t mix — nor, it seems, does the exotic dancing industry and the government agency charged with doling out billions in federal pandemic aid.

For the second time in two years, strip clubs are suing the Small Business Administration over their exclusion from the latest round of bailout funding.

In a lawsuit filed in federal court in Philadelphia, a coalition of 10 “gentlemen’s establishments” — including peddlers of pole dances in Philadelphia, Allentown and Gloucester City — say they are being unfairly denied financial relief due to SBA regulations barring grants to sexually “prurient” businesses.

Lawyers for the clubs argue that it’s a fight they’ve already had — and won — when they previously took the agency to court over the $953-billion Paycheck Protection Program claiming its rules infringed upon the clubs’ constitutional rights to free expression.

The exotic dancing industry “should not have to continue to litigate to have access to pandemic-related benefit programs,” wrote Arthur Fritzinger, of Center City law firm Cozen O’Connor, which is representing the clubs along with Michigan attorney Bradley J. Shafer.

At issue in their latest suit is the $28.6 billion Restaurant Revitalization Fund created by the Biden administration’s American Rescue Plan Act and launched earlier this month. The program was designed to provide relief grants directly to struggling restaurants and bars, some of the hardest-hit industries affected by pandemic shutdown orders.

Like the PPP program before it, launched under the Trump administration, the guidelines for the new restaurant fund issued by the SBA state that those who sell “sexually oriented products or services” will not be considered.

Congress itself did not include such restrictions when it passed either program into law. Its origins, the SBA has argued in the earlier suits, date to regulations lawmakers ordered it to adopt in another law in 1994.

That year, Congress revised the administration’s enabling act to prohibit it from granting financial assistance to purveyors of “any product or service that has been determined to be obscene by a court of competent jurisdiction.”

In the nearly three decades since, the SBA has interpreted that to include businesses that make a significant portion of their profits from live performances of a “prurient sexual nature.”

The agency has defended its position in court, saying it has an obligation “to direct its limited resources and financial assistance to small businesses in ways which will best accomplish the SBA’s mission, serve its constituents and serve the public interest.”

But while John Meehan — owner of two Cheerleaders Gentleman’s Clubs in South Philadelphia and two others in Gloucester City and Pittsburgh, all four named as plaintiffs in the suit — acknowledges that the dancers who perform in his clubs provide sexually themed entertainment, he wouldn’t call it “prurient” or “obscene.”

“All of the performances on [his] premises appeal to normal, healthy, sexual desires,” his attorneys wrote in their filing.

Federal judge, too, have struggled with the SBA’s attempt to classify what is “prurient.”

In the host of similar lawsuits across the country over the PPP program — which offered loans that could be forgiven to businesses that kept their staffing levels stable during the pandemic — courts were nearly unanimous in deciding that the SBA’s definition of “prurient” was vague and its decision to exclude strip clubs infringed upon their First Amendment rights.

“The government has singled [strip clubs] out for unfavorable treatment based solely on the content of their speech,” U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman, of Wisconsin, wrote in an opinion last year in one of the earliest cases challenging the PPP restrictions. And federal appellate courts that have reviewed decisions like it have almost all agreed.

According to an analysis by the Reuters news agency, dozens of strip clubs across the nation eventually were approved for between $12 million and $28 million worth of loans as of July of last year — saving a total of 2,548 jobs.

Meehan’s clubs applied for and received a PPP loan after suing last year and are awaiting a decision on a second-round loan.

A restaurant fund grant — the values of which are lessened if an employer has already received a PPP loan — could prove similarly lifesaving to his business, he said in his suit.

Since the pandemic hit, he was forced to shut down his clubs entirely for six months and has only been allowed to reopen at limited capacity since late summer.

A Restaurant Revitalization Fund grant would allow him to retain staff and pay for necessary cleaning, he says in his suit. A denial, he argued, “may well result in the permanent ruination of [his] businesses.”

The SBA does not comment on pending litigation and has not yet responded to the Restaurant Relief Fund suit in court. The lawsuit remains pending before U.S. District Judge Edward G. Smith.