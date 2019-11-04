Kim told Wharton’s blog that two classes “helped me think about strategy on the show: Influence with Cade Massey and Power Labs, an experiential learning course. They gave me frameworks on how to think about the power dynamic between people and within groups to better understand what was happening. Despite what school often teaches us, being successful — or in this case winning Survivor — doesn’t come from being the best, most likable, or the most athletic. It often comes from one’s ability to exert influence through social skills. These classes gave me frameworks on how to think about the power dynamic between people and how I might maneuver.”