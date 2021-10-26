Bigger paychecks are coming for Philadelphia School District substitute teachers, school nurses, food service workers and other fill-in employees.

Kelly Educational Services, which provides substitutes for Philadelphia and several other districts across the region, is bumping up pay rates in response to shortages of teachers, nurses, food service workers and other staff hitting schools hard.

Substitute teachers, librarians and counselors will receive a $50 daily bonus; fill-in nurses will receive $100 additional for every day worked; and secretaries, teacher assistants, climate staff, and food and support service assistants will get paid an additional $20.

The bonuses are effective immediately, and will last through April, the company said.

The hourly rates for substitute food service assistants is also being bumped up to $14 from $9.50; fill-in climate staff wages are jumping to $14 from $11, and the hourly wage for substitute secretaries, teacher assistants and support service assistants is rising to $15 from $11.

With the bonuses, uncertified teachers will now make $176.76 daily; certified teachers and counselors, $210.06; retired certified teachers and counselors, $274.06; long-term substitutes, librarians and counselors will be paid $250; retired teachers, librarians and counselors who take on long-term positions will make $279.92; and speech and hearing therapists, $279.92.

Substitute nurses, who are paid hourly, will earn the $100 bonus on top of their $40 hourly rate; retired nurses make $45 hourly.

“Substitutes and support staff play a critical role in our education system,” Brad Beckner, Kelly education vice president for the Northeast region, said in a statement. “Kelly and the School District of Philadelphia offer job seekers in search of flexible and meaningful work the opportunity to enrich the lives of students and move pre-K through 12 education forward.”

Interested candidates can apply here.